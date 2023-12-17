UFC 296: Twitter reacts to Josh Emmett sleeping Bryce Mitchell with scary knockout (Video)
Josh Emmett scores one of the scariest knockouts in UFC history.
By Adam Stocker
Josh Emmett defeated Bryce Mitchell via KO (strikes), Round 1 - 1:57 at UFC 296 on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
"Well, I appreciate it. I want to thank Bryce for taking the fight on two weeks notice but I am the most powerful featherweight in the world," said Emmett.
Emmett landed a monstrous right hook that knocked Mitchell out cold. Emmett just walked off and celebrated. Mitchell was shaking on the ground following the knockout. Initially just his legs before his entire body started convulsing. Mitchell was trying to get up and was unable to. When Mitchell was able to stand he could not walk properly. He was dragging his leg and had to be held up by his cornermen.
Fellow UFC fighters reacted on Twitter. Fighters were in shock after the knockout.