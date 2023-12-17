UFC 296: Twitter reacts to Paddy Pimblett scoring decision over Tony Ferguson
Paddy Pimblett returns to the Octagon and defeats Tony Ferguson.
By Adam Stocker
Paddy Pimblett defeated Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27), at UFC 296 on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada.
"How did he survive the first round? I blew my load trying to get him out of there. That was part of the game plan. A couple of the weeks, I got my second-degree blackbelt and I put it to work," said Pimblett.
Pimblett nearly ended the fight at the end of the first round and controlled the second round on the ground. However, the fight flipped in the third round. Pimblett appeared gassed and his nose had been bleeding since early in the first round. After the early scare, Pimblett grounded Ferguson and controlled the grappling throughout the end of the third round.
UFC fighters reacted to Pimblett's victory. While others questioned how much Ferguson has left.