Giga Chikadze reveals NSFW injury that forced him out of UFC 296 (VIDEO)
Giga Chikadze is out of his fight with Josh Emmett at UFC 296.
By Amy Kaplan
On Monday, Dec. 4, Josh Emmett revealed that his opponent, Giga Chikadze was out of their scheduled UFC 296 bout for Dec. 16. Hours after the tweet was sent out, Chikadze dropped a video of the moment he was injured.
In the clip, Chikadze is training with UFC bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili when he throws a ick and then immediately drops to the canvas in pain.
"Sh*t happens! Tore groin! I’ll be back soon!" he tweeted.
So far no replacement for Chikadze has been announced.
Chikadze has had a tough time staying active as of late, having fought just once since January 2022. His last showing was a decision win over Alex Caceres in August.