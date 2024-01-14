Is Jim Miller fighting at UFC 300?
Jim Miller grabbed another record-setting win at UFC Vegas 84, but will he be on the UFC 300 card?
Jim Miller is on a GOAT list of his own. Going into UFC Vegas 84, Miller had the most UFC fights and the most UFC wins. He added to both totals after finishing Gabriel Benitez with a third-round submission in the co-main event.
While there was some backlash on booking Miller so close to UFC 300, he's been vocal about fighting before, and after, UFC 300. Before the fight, Anthony Smith made headlines for saying he thought Miller would have a chance against Brock Lesnar. While Miller has played into the opportunity to fight him, and may even have a chance to submit him, the match-up is just a fun joke.
Miller may have something more realistic in the works though.
Paul Felder is a really good possibility. Felder is known for his exciting kickboxing style and both guys are from a similar era of fighting. Not to mention, Felder has already voiced his desire to return to fighting for one last time.
While the perfect David and Goliath matchup might not happen with Lesnar, Felder and Miller could be perfect matchmaking for UFC 300.
Paul Felder responds to Jim Miller for UFC 300
Felder was all smiles while considering the opportunity to fight Miller. They're fighters, at the end of the day. Felder went on to say that Miller would be the name on his list, too, but he would need Miller to call him out.
By the sounds of it, there might be something in the works, as long as Miller gets an interview for a commentary position. Jokes aside, Felder trains in triathlons which ensures he's already in good shape. He also mentioned that he still finds himself back in his Philadelphia-based gym, Marquez MMA, pretty often. With fighters like Sean Brady and Joe Pyfer willing to help out, all this fight needs is official paperwork and the UFC's approval.
Coming out of UFC Vegas 84, the most important step will be medical clearance. Miller will need to make sure that doctor's clear him to fight in March, or the fight will not happen. As long as he doesn't have a serious medical suspension, MMA fans could have Miller and Felder added to UFC 300.