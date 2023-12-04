Sean Brady says Ian Garry is 'always just causing trouble' (Video)
Sean Brady says he knows why all the fighters have been calling Ian Garry out for his behavior.
By Amy Kaplan
After Sean Brady won his fight at UFC Austin, he called out rising star Ian Machado Garry. Garry has been in the spotlight for issues at several gyms and rumors about his wife.
On Monday, while appearing on the MMA Hour, Brady explained why he thinks there's been so many issues with Garry in the last few months.
“I think he’s doing it to himself,” Brady said “I had one of my best friends [in Austin] follow me with the camera doing certain stuff. We have to post on social media, we have to do all that, but he’s bringing these cameras into these gyms. He’s going into Renegade with these guys and trying to film them, and doing it at Kill Cliff and talking about knocking out sparring partners and releasing footage of hurting people and just doing the weirdest s***. Your team is supposed to be your family."
Garry has been targeted by fellow fighters such as middleweight champion Sean Strickland, welterweight champion Leon Edwards, and former teammate Brendan Allen. Most of the issues have stemmed from Garry being asked to leave gyms.
Sean Brady says Ian Garry 'rubbed all them guys the wrong way'
“I was already down by my gym [on Monday], we had some guys win over the weekend and I went in and congratulated them, did my podcast, see my coach," Brady continued. "Like, those guys are my family, and he just bounces around and goes to all these different gyms and it seems like he’s always just causing trouble, and I just don’t like it. I feel like real fighters like me and real teams, they don’t like that s*** either. Like Henry Hooft and those guys, they’re an amazing team and I’m a fan of them. Eddie Alvarez was down there years ago and I’ve always seen them and it seemed like they were a super tight knit group, and it just seems like Ian kind of rubbed all them guys the wrong way too."
One criticism of Garry is the way he talks about his training partners, Allen spoke out warning Garry to stop talking because he's seen Garry knocked out in training and has the footage.
“I know Brendan Allen, I know Brendan came out and said, like, ‘Yo, you’re talking about knocking people out in the gym and doing all this stuff, but we got footage of you getting knocked out, so you won’t like a taste of your own medicine.’ I just think the real ones don’t like that s***.”
Garry is scheduled to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 296 later this month and it will be interesting to see if the two get matched up in 2024.