UFC Vegas 84 results [UPDATED LIVE]
The UFC returns with its first card for 2024 as UFC Vegas 84 takes place live from the UFC APEX on Saturday, January 13. Follow along here for the live results as the action unfolds.
The UFC returns from the holiday break with an exhilarating 2024 calendar on deck for fight fans worldwide. The promotion will start things off at their home base with an exciting UFC Vegas 84 card, headlined by a main event that is a rematch of epic proportions.
UFC Vegas 84 emanates from the UFC APEX and promises to deliver a cannot-miss 12-fight card. Headlining the first card of the year will be Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker, who meet for the second time in the octagon.
Ankalaev and Walker are ranked contenders in the ever-changing light heavyweight division, and they both surely eye a shot at the 205-pound gold sometime during the year. Before they get there though, they need to get over the hurdle of a former foe, with their first encounter ending in a controversial no-contest.
The penultimate fight on the card was supposed to be a flyweight bout between Matheus Nicolau and Manel Kape but Kape missed weight and the fight was scrapped.
Also appearing on the card will be UFC veteran Jim Miller, as well as rising stars such as Tom Nolan. UFC Vegas 84 is the card that could set the pace for the rest of the year, and it is one that fight fans truly will not want to miss.
This page will be updated live throughout the night.
UFC Vegas 84 live results [Updated]
UFC Vegas 84 main card
Magomed Ankalaev defeated Johnny Walker via KO, Round 2 - 2:42
Jim Miller defeated Gabriel Benitez via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 3 - 3:25
Mario Bautista defeated Ricky Simon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Brunno Ferreira defeated Phil Hawes via KO (punch) - Round 1, 4:55
Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeated Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
UFC Vegas 84 prelim card
Preston Parsons defeated Matthew Semelsberger via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Marcus McGhee defeated Gaston Bolanos via TKO, Round 2 - 3:29
Farid Basharat defeated Taylor Lapilus via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Jean Silva defeated Westin Wilson via TKO, Round 1 - 4:12
twitter defeated Tom Nolan via TKO, Round 1 - 1:03
Joshua Van defeated Felipe Bunes via TKO, Round 2 - 4:31