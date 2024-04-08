300 of the best UFC fighters of all time (Part 1)
Part one in a three-part series exploring the 300 best UFC fighters of all time ahead of the historic UFC 300 event.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC will be hosting its 300th pay-per-view on April 13 and to honor the massive milestone we have lost our minds and picked 300 of the best fighters to ever compete in the UFC. Yes, it was as hard as it sounds.
We've compiled the list, in no particular order, and will be releasing it throughout the week 100 fighters at a time. Fighters 1-100 are below. Be sure to let us know if we left anyone out. Don't worry if you don't see your favorite fighter on this list, they may appear in part 2 or 3 later this week.
Full list compiled by FanSided MMA editor Amy Kaplan along with FanSided MMA contributors Suraj Sukumar, Joe O'Grady, Andre Castillo, Rajneesh Reddy, Vincent Manta, Tom Albano, Jared Diekmann, Curtis Calhoun, Jaren Kawada, and Chinyere Okafor.
Without further ado, here are the first set of fighters fighters.
300 of the best UFC fighters of all time - Part 1
Brock Lesnar: Brock Lesnar's heavyweight title run was something special. He was a collegiate wrestler turned WWE star. He helped blow the sport up, similar to Conor McGregor and competed for the title with a 2-1 MMA record. He beat Randy Couture and defended the title twice before losing to Cain Velasquez.
Kevin Holland: Kevin Holland was able to use his 5-0 run through 2020 to catapult himself into one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster. His exciting fight style and charming personality make him a well-deserving member of this list.
Alex Pereira: It took just four UFC fights to shock the world by winning the middleweight title. He then did it again winning the UFC light heavyweight title just three fights later.
Stipe Miocic: The consensus greatest heavyweight in UFC history with several records and accolades attached to his name. Not the most outspoken superstar in the business, but one of the most respected both in and out of the Octagon.
Valentina Shevchenko: From 2019 to 2022 Valentina Shevchenko was untouchable as women's flyweight champion. She dominated all challengers presented to her, however highly-touted they were.
No 'best of' list could be complete without the GOAT Jon Jones
"No best-of-list could be complete without the man many people credit as the greatest MMA fighter of all time. Jon Jones' contributions to the light heavyweight and now heavyweight divisions are immeasurable. "- Amy Kaplan
Robbie Lawler: From 2013-2016, perhaps no one on the UFC roster was more dangerous than the "Ruthless" one. Robbie Lawler was able to cap off his long and successful career in a storybook fashion with a knockout victory over Niko Price in 2023.
Thales Leites: Thales Leites brought a great grappling base to the UFC against tough competition. He was durable and worked on his striking to compete with the best.
Thiago Silva: It's hard to give credit to someone who has seen more trouble than success in and out of the ring, but Thiago Silva was a dangerous fighter with so much potential. His striking was coming together and his grappling kept him in fights. A great "what if" candidate.
Matt Lindland: Winning silver at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, Matt Lindland had a storied MMA career. He was a great wrestler who developed all facets of the game and fought for a title as early as 2002. He would go on to fight only the best fighters before retiring after 2011.
John Lineker: John Linekar is currently active with ONE Championship, but his UFC stint was one to remember. He brought true power to the lower weight classes and fought only the UFC's best fighters. He was truly a force to be reckoned with.
Pete William: Pete Williams was one of the most popular of the Lions Den MMA team's representatives. His stellar head kick knockout of Mark Coleman at UFC 17 remains one of the most iconic highlights of that era.
Mark Kerr: Mark Kerr was a decorated amateur wrestler and one of the first to test the waters in MMA. He helped pave the road for all the great wrestlers after him to follow by winning the UFC 14 and 15 heavyweight
Yan Xiaonan: Yan Xiaonan was the first Chinese fighter signed by the UFC and has competed for the promotion since 2017. She was a successful Sanda athlete before transitioning to MMA full-time. She's one of the current best strawweight fighters in the world.
Royce Gracie was the first face of the UFC & rightly so
"No list of the greatest UFC fighters of all time can be made without the man who was the face of the beginning. Royce Gracie and his family helped install and innovate Brazilian jiu-jitsu, showing the world that excellent grappling and submission skills can be a great equalizer in battle. A three-time UFC tournament champion, including the inaugural UFC event's winner, Gracie was enshrined as one of the first members of the UFC Hall of Fame in 2003."- Tom Albano
Jiří Procházka: It took Jiri Procházka just three fights to earn the UFC light heavyweight championship. While he's only been around for a handful of contests, his one-of-a-kind persona and high finish rate have propelled him to UFC superstardom.
Chris Leben: Chris Leben is an MMA legend, helping to build the sport in popularity due to his fighting style, wild hair, and outgoing personality. His contribution to the sport continues even now as he serves as one of the first MMA fighters to transition to high-level judging.
Holly Holm: Holly Holm's knockout of Ronda Rousey is one of the most culturally relevant upsets in MMA history. That moment earned her a lifetime of fame and contention.
Matt Brown: Second on the UFC's all-time knockout list, Matt Brown has amassed 13 throughout a career that has spanned three separate decades. His elbow knockout of Diego Sanchez is one of the most devastating you'll ever see.
Alexa Grasso: Alexa Grasso always had promise, but she did not really deliver on it until moving 10 pounds north from strawweight and winning her first four flyweight fights. Then she did the unthinkable by dethroning Valentina Shevchenko.
Dominick Cruz: Potentially one of the most underrated fighters in MMA, Dominick Cruz's run through the WEC and UFC was epic. He was the untouchable bantamweight, who even forced Demetrious Johnson to a new weight class, similar to his infamous rivalry with Urijah Faber.
Stephen Thompson: Stephen Thompson has captivated many fans with his unique karate style. He is also known for being one of the nicest personalities in MMA.
Tracy Cortez: A good wrestler and solid potential, Tracy Cortez is still quite young and finding her way through the UFC ranks. In terms of youthful fighters to keep an eye on, there are few better than Cortez.
TJ Grant: TJ Grant was a pioneer for Canadian MMA. If it were not for injuries, his win over Gray Maynard would have gotten him a title shot against Benson Henderson. He was not able to compete and injuries kept him out of the UFC for good.
Rafael Natal: Rafael Natal was a great all-around fighter and had some great fights in the UFC. Similar to others on this list, his big contribution to the sport was becoming the president of Dominance MMA in Brazil following his retirement. He is now a big part of building future fighters.
Kid Yamamoto: Kid Yamamoto is a great example of a fighter who destroyed competition outside of the UFC but struggled in North America. A UFC debut against Demetrious Johnson would be tough for anyone. Injuries stopped him from continuing.
Tim Kennedy: Tim Kennedy was one of the best fighters to join the UFC after the promotion absorbed Strikeforce. He balanced his MMA career with being an active serviceman for the US military. He defeated UFC champions Robbie Lawler and Michael Bisping before retiring with an 18-6 MMA record.
Rashad Evans: Rashad Evans was a star on The Ultimate Fighter and eventually broke through against Forrest Griffin to earn the UFC light heavyweight championship. His own coaching stint on TUF, spot in the UFC Hall of Fame, and current position as an analyst cement his place in UFC history.
Clay Guida: Clay Guida has been a UFC fighter since 2006 and has competed 36 times for the promotion. His all-time great war with Diego Sanchez proved his grit and heart in the Octagon. Wins over Nate Diaz, Anthony Pettis, and Rafael do Anjos solidify his spot amongst the greats.
Amanda Nunes could be considered the greatest female UFC fighter of all-time
"Amanda Nunes is the best woman to ever step foot in the Octagon. Up until now, the former two-weight champion is considered the gold standard when it comes to female fighters. She is the one and only woman to hold two titles in two divisions at the same time. She holds wins over fellow WMMA legends like Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg. "- Andre Castillo
Henry Cejudo: Henry Cejudo is considered the savior of the men's flyweight division for thwarting TJ Dillashaw's self-proclaimed "extermination plan". He also later established himself as a great bantamweight.
Tony Ferguson: Tony Ferguson's 12-win streak from 2013 to 2019 is one of the greatest the promotion has ever seen. During that time, he put on exciting fights and finishes and claimed gold.
Anthony Smith: He may have never won the light heavyweight title but Anthony Smith is a staple of the division for his never say no, never give up attitude. Sometimes it's not about titles, it's about heart and Anthony has that in spades.
Jan Błachowicz: A late-career renaissance saw Jan Błachowicz earn the UFC light heavyweight championship at age 37. His legendary Polish power was on full display during his crowning moment at UFC 253.
Dustin Poirier: Dustin Poirier has one of the greatest resumes in the history of the sport with victories over several future hall-of-famers. Dustin Poirier has done it all in the UFC but is still chasing that undisputed lightweight gold to complete his storied career.
Matt Hamill: Making his debut on season 3 of The Ultimate Fighter, Matt Hamill holds wins over Keith Jardine, former champion Tito Ortiz, and is responsible for the lone blemish on Jon Jones' record, albeit via disqualification. Hamill, who was born deaf, had the story of his early life brought to the big screen in 2010's The Hammer.
Shane Carwin: One of the greatest runs in UFC history, Shane Carwin made a splash in the heavyweight division with some of the most memorable fights. The Division II national wrestling champion went 12-0 before winning the UFC title. His first career loss against Brock Lesnar will go down as one of the greatest in UFC history.
Rampage Jackson: One of the most storied careers in MMA, Rampage Jackson was known for his brutal power and insane powerbombs in PRIDE FC. Once the UFC acquired its fighters, it did not take Jackson long to find superstardom in the UFC.
Jacare Souza: A top-level competitor in BJJ, Jacare Souza joined MMA late in his career, but the moment he developed his striking, he was a fan favorite immediately. His combination of power and skill on the ground made him a fearsome opponent in the UFC.
Jon Fitch: Known as a world-class wrestler in MMA, Jon Fitch was always a threat against some of the best fighters, and his durability made him exciting in any fight.
Chan Sung Jung (aka Korean Zombie): Whenever the first notes of "Zombie" by The Cranberries hit, MMA fans knew they were in for a treat. "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung was known for being able to withstand a tremendous amount of punishment and continue to come forward. His most memorable victories include a win over a young Dustin Poirier, as well as submitting Leonard Garcia with the first-ever twister in UFC history.
Josh Barnett: Josh Barnett won the heavyweight title in the early days of the UFC and made his mark all over the world. He's also a big part of training up-and-coming fighters. He is truly a legend of the sport.
Tim Sylvia: Tim Sylvia was a power heavyweight striker who won the UFC belt on two separate occasions. The first time he lost to Frank Mir was one of the most gruesome submission losses in MMA history.
Mark Hunt: Mark Hunt was a man among giants. Hunt wasn't a big heavyweight, but he packed a big punch. While the record doesn't reflect it, he's been in some wars with the best fighters in the world and owns some of the best walk-off knockouts in MMA history.
Stephan Bonnar is one-half of the duo credited with bringing the UFC back to life
"While he never won a UFC title or defeated any championship-caliber fighters, Stephan Bonnar played an instrumental role in expanding the UFC's footprint with his historic battle against Forrest Griffin."- Rajneesh Reddy
Bo Nickal: Bo Nickal has been able to seamlessly transition from one of the greatest college wrestlers ever to a dominant prospect in MMA. His ability to finish fights early will continue to move him into the elite of the sport in the future.
Edson Barboza: His knockout of Terry Etim alone should put him on this list, but his body of work is truly special. Still active, Edson Barboza is a freak athlete with great kickboxing. He will forever be remembered for his lethal kicks.
Jens Pulver: Overshadowed by a rivalry with BJ Penn, Jens Pulver was the best lightweight in the early years of the UFC. Solid all-around game and a true prototype for the complete MMA fighter.
Gray Maynard: Most MMA fans remember Gray Maynard for his fierce rivalry with lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. At the peak of his career, Maynard defeated the likes of Nate Diaz, Frankie Edgar, Jim Miller, and Kenny Florian. But the grueling title fights against Edgar altered the course of Maynard's career, who went 3-7 in his last 10 fights.
Alistair Overeem: Allistair Overeem is a legend across all combat sports as he is the first man to simultaneously hold major titles in kickboxing and MMA. He was a force in MMA for over 20 years and a consistent top-10 fighter throughout his UFC run.
Thiago Santos: Thiago Santos is tied with the great Anderson Silva for the UFC middleweight division's all-time knockout leader with eight finishes. After making the full-time move to light heavyweight, Santos bashed through top light heavyweights like Jimi Manuwa and Jan Blachowicz, before a close loss to Jon Jones at UFC 239.
Alexandre Pantoja: Alexandre Pantoja made a name on TUF when the UFC didn't have enough opponents for Demetrious Johnson. Fast forward to 2024, he's the most dominant flyweight and the current UFC champion.
Donald Cerrone: Nobody did the UFC quite like Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. He never said no and he made his own rules. He might just be the best fighter to never win a UFC title.
Evan Tanner: Teaching himself grappling techniques through Gracie family videos, Evan Tanner was a legend of the sport and finished his career with a 32-8 record. He died of heatstroke at 37 years old and the story is truly tragic.
Derrick Lewis: A true heavyweight and a UFC record holder. While he might have the title accolades, his exciting fights and ridiculous power made him a fan favorite early in his UFC career.
Stefan Struve: Fewer nicknames in MMA have ever been more fitting than "The Skyscraper" for Stefan Struve, who still holds the record as the tallest UFC fighter of all time at 7 feet tall. Struve could never generate much consistency in his career but 11 finishes is still tied for third all-time in the UFC heavyweight division, including a knockout win over Stipe Miocic.
Ciryl Gane: Ciryl Gane is the former interim UFC heavyweight champion. He has one of the smoothest Muay Thai skill sets to ever grace the Octagon. He is one of the fighters responsible for putting French MMA on the map.
Fabricio Werdum: The Second Coming of Fabricio Werdum was one of the best heavyweight stories in UFC history. He not only fought the best, in some great fights but was able to win UFC gold before retiring.
Demian Maia: A true pioneer of transitioning from BJJ to MMA, Demian Maia will be remembered for his late rise in the UFC. He was climbing the ranks with big wins and was close to fighting for the UFC title once again.
Kamaru Usman set a new standard for all UFC champions
"Kamaru Usman epitomizes the relentless pursuit of excellence, showcasing unparalleled grit and determination inside and outside the Octagon. His pivotal role in helping the promotion navigate through one of the toughest moments in the world - the global pandemic - underscores his commitment to the sport of mixed martial arts."- Chinyere Okafor
Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the best strawweight in MMA history. As the division's champion, she dominated most of her opponents with relentless striking barrages.
Rafael dos Anjos: Rafael dos Anjos quietly climbed up through the ranks and became the UFC lightweight champion. Irrespective of the outcome, dos Anjos has competed against some of the most elite fighters consistently for over a decade without taking a step down in competition.
Antonio Rogerio Nogueira: Slightly overshadowed by his brother, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira's contribution to the sport is the same, especially as a striker. He was a Brazilian standout who had some epic fights against the sports' best fighters in PRIDE and the UFC.
Sean Strickland: Sean Strickland has been one of the sport's most polarizing figures lately, but no one will deny that he has proven himself an elite middleweight. His title-clinching "road win" against Israel Adesanya is enough proof of that.
Junior dos Santos: One of the most intense and scary heavyweights of all time, Junior Dos Santos decimated his competition, including the likes of Shane Carwin, Fabricio Werdum, Mirko Cro Cop, and Cain Velasquez to become the UFC heavyweight champion. But the damage from two prolonged battles with Velasquez loomed large in his later career.
Carlos Newton: Spending time with both the UFC and PRIDE, Carlos Newton is primarily known as the first Canadian UFC champion. He won the UFC title by submitting Pat Miletich with one of the greatest bulldog chokes you'll ever see.
Jamahal Hill: Aside from a loss to Paul Craig at UFC 263, Hill is unblemished in the UFC, and won the light heavyweight championship over Glover Teixeira at UFC 283. He'll headline UFC 300 against light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira.
Neil Magny: Many may be surprised to find out that the UFC record for most wins in the welterweight division belongs to Neil Magny and not Georges St. Pierre. Since debuting with the promotion in 2013, Magny is also tied for fourth among the UFC all-time wins leaders.
Mackenzie Dern: Mackenzie Dern has often been criticized for her inconsistency in the UFC but her status as the greatest pure grappler in women's MMA history will likely remain unchanged. At one time considered the best female BJJ grappler in the world before transitioning to MMA, Dern showed off her skills in the cage against Hannah Cifers by becoming the first woman to secure a leg submission in the UFC.
Claudia Gadelha: Until she ran into Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Claudia Gadelha was unbeaten through her first 12 professional fights. While she didn't earn UFC gold, Gadelha made history as the first strawweight winner in UFC history and won gritty fights against Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Angela Hill.
Kai Kara-France: Kai Kara-France's fights have featured chaos, jaw-dropping finishes, and gritty start-to-finish battles. He's earned five UFC post-fight performance bonuses, including three Fight of the Night designations.
Gilbert Melendez: Gilbert Melendez was seldom in a boring fight during his illustrious career inside the cage. After multiple reigns as the Strikeforce lightweight champion, Melendez had one of the greatest fights in UFC lightweight history, defeating Diego Sanchez at UFC 166.
Geoff Neal: Grant Neal's crisp boxing has led to some of the most memorable fights in UFC welterweight history. He remains a difficult puzzle for his opponents to solve after recent wins against Vicente Luque, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Belal Muhammad.
Roy Nelson: After winning The Ultimate Fighter 10. Roy Nelson emerged as one of the most decorated knockout artists in UFC heavyweight history. What Nelson lacked in superb physical shape, he made up for in sheer grit, durability, and one-punch KO power.
At one time BJ Penn was considered the GOAT of MMA
"BJ Penn: Rightfully nicknamed 'The Prodigy,' BJ Penn's legacy in martial arts stems as far back as 2000 when he became the first non-Brazilian to win the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship just three years after picking up the sport. Penn is one of just nine fighters in promotional history to be a two-division champion as Dana White continues to praise him as one of the first fighters to draw fans to the lower weight classes."- Jaren Kawada
Liz Carmouche: Liz Carmouche fought against Ronda Rousey in the first-ever women's fight in UFC history. After an up-and-down UFC stint, she won and remains the Bellator women's flyweight champion, and will seek another major MMA title in the PFL in 2024.
Din Thomas: An American Top Team original, Din Thomas was not only a great fighter, but he had a major part to play in developing some of today's talent. He is also one of the better commentators the UFC has today.
Tim Means: Tim Means is aging like fine wine. He is the perfect example of a fighter gaining experience with age. He's been in some tough fights, but his ability to take damage and make a comeback makes him one of the most exciting fighters to watch.
Melvin Guillard: Despite the terrible downhill path of his life and career, Melvin Guillard was a great fighter in his prime and took on some of the best fighters in history. He was exciting and fun, but never really got past the UFC's best.
Mike Pyle: Mike Pyle has been a coach at Syndicate MMA since retiring, but his fights were always exciting. He was a great grappler who improved his striking power and took on the UFC's best fighters throughout his career.
Johnny Hendricks: One of the most legendary runs in welterweight history, Johny Hendricks not only won the UFC title but compiled a ridiculous highlight reel while doing it. His combination of wrestling and power was remarkable.
Josh Thomson: A great kickboxer in MMA, Josh Thomson had great technique and was always exciting. He will forever be remembered as the guy who head-kicked Nate Diaz into another dimension. It was one of the only times Diaz had ever been finished.
Ken Shamrock: One of MMA's pioneers, Ken Shamrock played a pivotal role in the sport's earliest days as one of its biggest stars, including in the early days of the UFC. Shamrock, who came from the world of shootfighting, was the first-ever UFC super fight champion. His rivalry with Royce Gracie helped establish the two as the earliest top stars of MMA, with both men serving as the inaugural inductees of the UFC Hall of Fame in 2003. In addition, his rivalry with Tito Ortiz in the late 1990s and early 2000s helped lead to the UFC's growth in notoriety and popularity.
TJ Dillashaw: Despite the controversy, TJ Dillashaw was an elite fighter who displayed speed with his wrestling and striking. His footwork made him a threat against anyone, which is also why he won the UFC title as a big underdog against Renan Barao.
Wanderlei Silva: The face of PRIDE FC for so long, Wanderlei Silva developed a whole different breed of MMA for the next generation. He was violent, skilled, and very powerful. His fights, to this day, are some of the best against top competition.
Lyoto Machida: Nobody developed karate for MMA better than Lyoto Machida. A true counterpuncher in every way, his highlight reel rise to the UFC light heavyweight title is still one of the best.
Miguel Torres: Miguel Torres would be a superstar today. He dominated the WEC ranks and was touted as one of the brightest prospects MMA has ever seen. He was a volume fighter and took a lot of damage, so he wasn't able to display his full set of skills in the UFC.
Michael Chandler: If you looked at Michael Chandler's record in the UFC you might not think he's that good. But you'd be wrong. The former Bellator champion has risen to every occassion and never had a boring fight.
Merab Dvalishvili: If not for his friendship with Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili would probably have been the first Georgian UFC champion. His wrestling skills, insane gas tank and the nearly unbeaten record speaks for itself.
Nick Diaz is one of the UFC's biggest fan favorites
"Nick Diaz: Nick Diaz brought a whole new element to the UFC which has never been matched since. He beat to his own drum in and out of the cage and became an icon doing it. "- Amy Kaplan
Brad Pickett: One of Britain's first true stars, Brad Pickett climbed the WEC ranks and was a fan favorite for his exciting fights. In today's UFC, Pickett would be adored for his style and ability to stay in fights.
Brandon Vera: Brandon Vera was fairly underrated, with five of his seven UFC losses coming against future or past champions. He is a pioneer of the sport in the Phillippines and is also embracing an acting career. He also won the ONE Championship heavyweight title before retiring.
Joe Stevenson: Joe Stevenson was a great boxer with a wrestling background and fought some of the best fighters. He'll always be known for his fight against BJ Penn where, even back then, the camera was able to catch a squirt of blood shooting out of his head as he was getting choked. One for the ages.
Kazushi Sakuraba: Dana White has talked about Kazushi Sakuraba over the years and he was the face of PRIDE for a lot of fans. While it will always be sad he never made his way to the mainstream UFC, he was always a legend in Japan, and he was known as the "Gracie Killer" for good reason.
Cody Garbrandt: Cody Garbrandt came like a rocket into the UFC bantamweight division and despite some hiccups along the way, the former champion has proven time and again never to count him out.
Frank Trigg: Fans today know Frank Trigg for being a part-time referee but the former welterweight was instrumental to the UFC's success in the 2000s. Twice challenging Matt Hughes for the UFC championship, Trigg was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2015 for his second fight with Hughes.
Deiveson Figueiredo: Deiveson "Figgy" Figueiredo is one of the hardest punchers to ever compete at flyweight. He rode his strength to two UFC flyweight titles and his wars with Brandon Moreno are some of the best matches in UFC history.
Gilbert Burns: Entering MMA with a solid BJJ base, Gilbert Burns worked on his boxing and became one of the most exciting fighters of this generation. He's been in the UFC title picture and is a perennial top-10 in the welterweight division.
Uriah Hall: Uriah Hall's iconic spinning back kick knockout in TUF season 17 remains one of the show's most violent highlight reel finishes of all time. Hall settled into a solid UFC career as a middleweight, eventually retiring the legendary Anderson Silva.
C.B. Dollaway: A true American wrestler, C.B. Dolloway developed power in his hands which made him increasingly exciting in the UFC. He was a JUCO national champion and finished fifth in the NCAA nationals. His UFC career lasted 10 years, from 2008 to 2018.