5 of the biggest MMA misconceptions, explained
The sport of MMA is one of the most popular in the world but still has quite a few misconceptions attached to it. Here are 5 of the biggest, how they came about, and the reality of it all.
Mixed martial arts (MMA) has transformed from a niche sport into a global phenomenon, captivating audiences from all walks of life and building up a community of fight fans over the years. With its ever-growing popularity, there are still many misconceptions that continue to plague the sport.
These myths not only contribute to misunderstanding the true nature of MMA but also hinder its recognition as a legitimate sport. Some of these misconceptions have become embedded in the sport and it may even prove difficult for some fans of the sport to separate fact from fiction.
Here are five of the biggest misconceptions in all of MMA, and how they even came about.
5. UFC is another term for MMA
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the biggest MMA promotion in the world, and it has been that way for well over a decade now. A common misconception is that the UFC is MMA in its entirety, with many believing that the two terms are interchangeable and usually referring to the promotion when they are, in fact, talking about the sport. This is, in fact, not accurate at all - not even close.
There are a number of MMA organizations in different regions all around the world, and they all contribute to the making of the combat sport. The top three promotions are widely believed to be Bellator MMA, the Professional Fighters League (PFL), and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Those three promotions are primarily based in the USA but, as mentioned before, different regions around the world have promotions of their own.
This misconception is one that is fading away as the years go by and several other promotions come to the forefront. There are, however, some occasions where people use the UFC name to classify the sport entirely.