5 of the best WMMA knockouts of all time
- Knockouts in women's MMA fights are rare, but it does happen
- Holly Holm versus Ronda Rousey is the most well known
- Here are a few more we liked as well
When people see a women's fight in mixed martial arts, they will, more often than not, immediately dismiss it as, at best, a so-so decision in waiting. They may be proven right most of the time, but when a finish happens, it should make for some compelling headlines.
The most common stoppages that happen between women are submissions, since stopping power is hard to come by and grappling is a more prevalent base. And when there is a knockout, it is usually of the technical variety.
But the true, clean knockouts that do occur in such fights must be seen to be believed. Here are some of the best examples of them...
Valhalla Fight Night 8: Monika Kučinič vs. Aldina Seferović
This is the most recent example on the list, and one of the fastest and most brutal that any fan of the sport will want to see.
The main event of Valhalla Fight Night 8, a regional event in Slovenia that was held on January 20, was a flyweight clash between prospects Monika Kučinič and Aldina Seferović. The two had been booked for an earlier event, but their initial fight fell through.
So one can imagine that the adrenaline within each was by the time the bell rang. After a feeling-out process and exchange of whiffed punches, Kučinič shot for a takedown, but Seferović managed to hang on to her and countered with a few knees to the body.
However, a little separation was all that Kučinič needed, as she then threw a couple of hooks that immediately sent Seferović face first to the floor. As Seferović tried to scramble away, she starting eating more right hands, one of which landed squarely on the temple, putting her completely out cold.
Most casual fans will not realize that this fight happened; but once they do, they will immediately want major promotions to start keeping an eye on Kučinič.