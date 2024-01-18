UFC 297 press conference live stream
- All 4 title fight athletes will be in attendance.
- You can watch the livestream right here.
For the first Pay-Per-View of 2024, the UFC will return to Canada with a card headlined by middleweight champion and always controversial Sean Strickland as he is set to face No. 2 ranked Dricus du Plessis at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
Strickland shocked the world when he defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in Australia to be crowned the champion, and Du Plessis is entering this bout riding the momentum of his TKO victory over former champion Robert Whittaker in July.
The co-main event features No. 2 ranked female bantamweight challenger Raquel Pennington taking on No. 3 ranked Mayra Bueno Silva to crown a new UFC women’s bantamweight champion following Amanda Nunes’ retirement in 2023.
Ahead of their match-up, the UFC will hold a press conference featuring some of the stars from UFC 297, giving the media an opportunity to ask the fighters questions ahead of the event. We'll also get to see the fighters in attendance face-off, which is usually the highlight of the event.
The press conference takes place on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 5 pm ET.
Press conference live stream
The conference is slated to be held at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, Jan. 18, and is set to feature both main event and co-main event fighters as well as Neil Magny, Mike Malott, Chris Curtis, Marc-Andre Barriault, Arnold Allen, and Movsar Evloev.
There is plenty of bad blood between the two main event fighters, with the two already having traded insults at a press conference in December where Du Plessis appeared to hit a nerve when talking about Strickland’s father.
At UFC 296, the two got into a brawl in the crowd which resulted in the two having to be separated and Strickland leaving the event.
Strickland recently appeared on Theo Von’s podcast, where he was brought to tears while talking about his childhood. Many fighters that Strickland has mocked in the past, including but not limited to Henry Cejudo, Ian Garry and Du Plessis himself all shared their thoughts on Strickland following this.
There is not doubt the UFC 297 press conference will bring fireworks, and it is something that fans will not want to miss.