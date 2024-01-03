Ian Garry blasts Sean Strickland for hypocrisy after recent comments about trash talk
Ian Garry and Sean Strickland are not going to be friends anytime soon.
By Amy Kaplan
Controversial UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has suddenly become the poster boy for the trash-talking code of conduct.
Following his squabble with future opponent, Dricus Du Plessis, Strickland's gone on a campaign to educate fans about childhood abuse and how it should not be used in pre-fight trash talk. While on the Theo Von podcast, he also explained other topics he thinks should be off-limits.
“There’s some things that are off limits,” Strickland said. “You don’t really talk about a man’s wife, you don’t talk about a man’s kids, and you don’t about a kid being abused. These things are all off-limits. Once he crossed that … I tried to f****** ignore it. I was boiling."
Unfortunately for Strickland, he's talked about a wife and that husband isn't going to let him forget it.
Strickland went after Ian Garry's wife Layla over a book written years ago.
“How the tables have turned,” Garry wrote in a reply on Instagram. “You dish it out in the lowest most vile manner but can’t take a pinch, you attacked my wife incessantly and obsessively calling her a [pedophile], it’s clear to see your childhood trauma showing. You claimed you were ‘giving me advice’ before, well now it’s my turn to return the favor, You should shut your mouth and focus on the mirror because you have enough serious issues you need to solve. I wish you all the best with them. Don’t ever project your pain onto me and [my] family again. Happy New Year.”
Strickland was one of the main catalysts that spread false information about Garry's wife Layla just last month.
Here's a sampling of some of the thing Stickland has said about Garry and his wife.
So far, Strickland has not replied to Garry's most recent comments.