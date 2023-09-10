Matches to make for Israel Adesanya, Tai Tuivasa, other UFC 293 losers
UFC 293's main-card losers must lick their wounds and try to rebound... but against who?
UFC 293 is in the history books.
In the main event, Sean Strickland did what many thought was improbable: win the middleweight title from Israel Adesanya. Strickland almost notched the finish in the first round, and while he failed to get it, he proceeded to completely befuddle Adesanya over three of the next four rounds with his defense and rhythm to claim the shocking unanimous decision.
Elsewhere, Alexander Volkov silenced the rabid Australian crowd with an Ezekiel choke on Tai Tuivasa, while local favorites Justin Tafa and Tyson Pedro delivered highlight-reel knockouts.
But while those winners will obviously enjoy their momentary glory, what about the defeated? Who should they face next?
Anton Turkalj vs. Da-Un Jung
Unfortunately, Anton Turkalj has not had the best of times since securing his contract via Dana White's Contender Series, suffering his third straight Octagon defeat in brutal fashion.
Under normal circumstances, that should get him cut from the promotion, especially considering he was a slight favorite, but should he somehow receive another chance, he should fight Da-Un Jung, who also reached three consecutive defeats after being submitted by Carlos Ulberg a fight prior.
The stakes in this fight are simple: winner stays; loser leaves.
Austen Lane vs. Parker Porter
In a rematch of a contest that was prematurely ended by an eye poke, Austen Lane fell victim to a first-round knockout by Justin Tafa, his first setback in three and a half years. Now he needs to put himself back on track and prove that he still deserves to stay in the Octagon.
Parker Porter already holds knockout losses to both Tafa and his younger brother Junior, so he and Lane would make for an intriguing clash between two heavy hitters eager to rebound from losses to the same family. Just as with the first fight, the winner could very well send the loser packing.
Felipe dos Santos vs. Ode Osbourne
Felipe dos Santos may have lost his debut against Manel Kape, but he definitely won the hearts of the brass for stepping up on short notice against a high-caliber opponent. For his efforts, he should draw a mid-tier opponent next - not exactly a top-tier one, but also not someone very low in the pecking order.
Ode Osbourne is coming off a submission loss to newcomer Assu Almabayev last month in Nashville. If dos Santos can look good in victory, then he may be able to use it as a stepping stone towards better things.
Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Yet another three-fight slump for Tai Tuivasa may have permanently ended his hopes of contending for a title - and at just 30, which is still young for a heavyweight. The way it ended, Ezekiel choke while he was being mounted, is especially damning, because it seemingly proved that for all his penchant for fun knockouts, he can be a fish out of water when pitted against anyone with even just decent grappling skills (see Sergei Spivak).
Get him in the cage with fellow heavy hitter Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Without the threat of a takedown from either, fists, and maybe even feet, will fly in that matchup. See if either Tuivasa can rebound, or Rozenstruik will get a massive leap.
Israel Adesanya vs. Khamzat Chimaev
It was not supposed to go down like this for Adesanya.
He had a massive grudge match with Dricus Du Plessis lined up, but the South African hurt his foot, making him unavailable. Then Sean Strickland stepped in and was supposed to be a mere roadblock to said grudge match, only for him to play spoiler.
Adesanya had all but cleared out the division during his first reign, with many top middleweights holding losses to him. But one does not: welterweight convert Khamzat Chimaev, who fights Paulo Costa at UFC 294. If Chimaev can defeat Costa and Adesanya consecutively, then it will strengthen his case for a title shot, or Adesanya can use a win as proof that he is still far from done being elite.