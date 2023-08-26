UFC Singapore results: Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie live highlights
UFC Singapore is set to feature 13 fights on Saturday, August 26 with Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie as the headlining bout. Here are the live results as the event takes place.
The final event on the UFC calendar for the month of August is here as the promotion makes a trip to Singapore. The UFC Singapore fight night is set to feature 13 fights, with an exciting featherweight bout headlining the card.
Located in Kallang, Singapore, the Singapore Indoor Stadium has played host to several combat sports events over the years. This fight night event will mark the UFC's sixth trip to 'Lion City', and the card promises to deliver a platform for the rising stars within various divisions in the promotion.
The main event will feature former UFC featherweight champion Max 'Blessed' Holloway going up against Chan Sung Jung, better known as The Korean Zombie. Currently ranked no. 1 in the 145-pound division is on track back to the gold. 'The Korean Zombie' looks to trade his current position for Holloway's top spot, all on the road to find himself right back in title contention.
The co-main event will be a rematch in the light heavyweight division as Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann meet again in a follow-up to their September 2021 showdown. 'Lionheart' has continued being active but hopes to get back into the winning column with this fight. Since that first showing, 'Superman' has been building himself up in the 205-pound division and looks to bounce back from his recent loss.
The main card will have six fights whilst the preceding prelim card will have seven match-ups. This international fight night features a variety of athletes from different nations, and this could deliver some thrilling match-ups. UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie promises to be one that fight fans will not want to miss.
This page will be updated live throughout the night.
UFC Singapore live results
UFC Singapore Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+) - 8am ET/5am PT
Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Max Holloway def. Chan Sung Jung via knockout (punch) – Round 3, 0:23
Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Anthony Smith def. Ryan Spann via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Giga Chikadze def. Alex Caceres via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Rinya Nakamura def. Fernie Garcia via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Erin Blanchfield def. Taila Santos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Junior Tafa def. Parker Porter via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:24
UFC Singapore Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+) - 5am ET/2am PT
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Lukasz Brzeski
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Lukasz Brzeski via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:01
Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Garrett Armfield def. Toshiomi Kazama via TKO (punch) – Round 1, 4:16
Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiekczuk
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Chidi Njokuani via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:16
Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Song Kenan def. Rolando Bedoya via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Billy Goff def. Yusaku Kinoshita via TKO (body punch) – Round 1, 3:49
Na Liang vs. JJ Aldrich
OFFICIAL RESULTS: JJ Aldrich def. Na Liang via TKO (punches, elbows) – Round 2, 4:49
Seungwoo Choi vs. Jarno Errens
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Seungwoo Choi def. Jarno Errens via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)