UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie card, start time, channel guide, betting odds

Everything you need to know about the UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie card.

By Amy Kaplan

Max Holloway
Max Holloway / Carmen Mandato/GettyImages
The UFC heads to international waters the week when the Octagon touches down in Singapore for a fight night event. The card is headlined by featherweight fan favorites Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung (best known by his fight name The Korean Zombie).

Since the card is taking place abroad we'll have a super early day of fights on Saturday. On the West Coast the preliminary card begins at 2 am (yikes!) and the main card starts at 5 am. So you're either going to stay up late, wake up early or just catch the highlights in the morning.

Until then, here's everything you need to know about the card.

UFC Singapore fight card

Main card | ESPN+ | 8 am ET

  • Max Holloway vs. Jung Chan-sung
  • Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
  • Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres
  • Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia
  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos
  • Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Preliminary card | ESPN+ | 5 am ET

  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Łukasz Brzeski
  • Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk
  • Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya
  • Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita
  • Liang Na vs. JJ Aldrich
  • Choi Seung-woo vs. Jarno Errens

UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie betting odds

According to DraftKings, Holloway is a heavy favorite at -850 over Jung whose listed at +520. The co-main event is a bit closer with Anthony Smith sitting at +102 and Ryan Spann at -122. Those lines can and will change as the fight gets closer.

