UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie prediction
UFC returns to Singapore and it's headlined by Max Holloway who faces The Korean Zombie, and here is our prediction for the main event.
The UFC returns after a year to Singapore and welcomes two UFC veterans and previous title challengers to headline the fight night card when Max Holloway challenges Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie). The homecoming and return for Jung was initially scheduled for earlier this year in Seoul but due to an injury, the fight was scrapped.
The uncrowned champion of the featherweight division, Holloway, continues to defeat current contenders with previously defeating the likes of Arnold Allen, Yair Rodriguez, and Calvin Kattar. The losses that have halted him from being on top of the division are from the current champ and No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, Alex Volkanovski. Holloway looks to remain the No.1 contender in the division and add to his current record of 3122 significant strikes when he faces Jung.
Jung makes his comeback against the boogeyman man of the division after recently losing the title fight against Volkanovski in UFC 273. His most recent win was against Dan Ige where he demonstrated an underrated part of his arsenal being his grappling. Jung has lost to only the best when competing at featherweight and has notable victories over Dustin Poirier, Frankie Edgar, and Renato Moicano.
According to DraftKings, Holloway is a massive betting favorite with odds of (-800), meanwhile, Jung is the largest underdog on the card at (+550).
This main event matchup consists of striker versus striker with little to small chance of there being any grappling exchanges. Holloway atypical to his style will plan to use his boxing and cardio to overwhelm Jung early and often. If Holloways gets going and is ahead in the earlier rounds it's extremely challenging to match his pace and catch up in strikes and damage.
Jung is a crafty striker who utilizes his hands to set up his kicks and takedowns and vice-versa. His game plan against Holloway should involve early activity and attempt to counter his strikes. I expect Jung to land something of significance early to earn his respect and deter Holloway from advancing with no caution. Ideally, he should use weapons like calf kicks and takedown attempts to slow down the freight train that his opponent is.
Given Jung's underwhelming performances against the best in the division and Holloway's undeniable force against anyone who isn't named Alex Volkanovski, I confidently side with Holloway to step on the pedal early and overwhelm Jung to ultimately finish in the third round.
Prediction- Max Holloway via 3rd round TKO.