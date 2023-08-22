Rinya Nakamura is the UFC Singapore fighter to watch
Rinya Nakamura is undefeated in his MMA career and is looking for his fourth straight first-round finish.
By Andy Lang
UFC Singapore will take place in Singapore with Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung (AKA The Korean Zombie) headlining the event. The card features a nice mix of veterans and young talent, and Rinya Nakamura is one of the most exciting new fighters to join the UFC, and he is the fighter to watch for this event.
Nakamura is 27 years old, but he began wrestling at age five, and in 2020 he decided to move from wrestling to MMA. His first fight was a sign of things to come as he knocked out his opponent in 42 seconds. He followed that performance up with a 20-second knockout and a 25-second knockout in his next two fights. After getting his fourth win in a row, Nakamura joined the Road to UFC tournament and left no doubt that he was destined for the UFC.
Nakamura dominated Road to UFC with spectacular finishes
He ended his first fight on Road To UFC with a beautiful keylock submission over Gugan Gusman in the first round, and in his second tournament fight, he showed off his striking power with a first-round KO over Shohei Nose. The stage was set for the finale against Toshiomi Kazama and Nakamura ended the fight in 33 seconds with a knockout, solidifying his spot in the UFC.
Nakamura's method of victories are impressive, and so are his celebration method. After winning Road To UFC he was asked how he would celebrate, and he responded, "Gamble, gamble. I prefer simple games, so roulette, slots, and blackjack. Wish me luck". A true man of the people.
Nakamura will face Fernie Garcia on Saturday as he looks for his fourth first-round finish in a row, and his background in wrestling combined with his powerful striking make him an immediate threat in the bantamweight division, and he is this week’s fighter to watch.