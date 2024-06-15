Dana White might have just given a hint about Conor McGregor's condition
By Amy Kaplan
When the news broke that former UFC double champion Conor McGregor would not be fighting Michael Chandler at UFC 303 all we were told was that he was injured. There was no indication about the severity of the injury, the type of injury, or the path to recovery. It's unusual for the UFC to not reveal at least some of the details. In fact, in the same announcement, White revealed Jamahal Hill's injury so it's not even a new policy.
That leads me to wonder if the injury is so severe he doesn't want to let the fans know McGregor could be out indefinitely because the constant chatter about when he returns is free publicity. On the flip side, the injury could be so minor (to the average fan) that he may not want people to doubt McGregor's sincerity. For example. if it's a broken toe or two, many mans might think that isn't a "big enough" injury to pull out of a fight of this magnitude.
Dana White might have dropped a hint about Conor McGregor's injury
But recently White gave his first reactions to the cancelation and there's something he said that got me thinking. “It’s the business, man,” White said of the cancelation. “This is the way it goes. And from here on I’m not going to talk about it until when he’s healed and he’s right. Then we’ll look at the landscape and see what we can figure out.”
This line is what got me: we’ll look at the landscape. What that means to me is a few things. It doesn't sound like the fight with Chandler is happening at all. If it were, why would the MMA landscape change any of that? The fight wasn't for a title or even a No. 1 contender fight. What's going on in the MMA world or the rankings, is irrelevant. Additionally, it sounds as if McGregor could be out for an extended period of time since White seems to think the MMA landscape could be different when he comes back.
Of course, this is all 100 percent speculation, I have zero sneaky inside info and am absolutely not reporting this as fact. It's just a hunch I have. For now, we'll have to be patient, respect McGregor's privacy and wish him the best and a quick recovery.