There's a new MMA movie in the works starring Russell Crowe
By Amy Kaplan
According to Variety, Russell Crowe is starring in a new MMA movie. Yes, that Russell Crowe, the 60-year-old actor. But before you freak out like I did, Crowe is not playing the fighter, instead, he's the veteran trainer in the movie The Beast in Me. The fighter will be played by Daniel MacPherson and follows a retired fighter who "suffers a personal tragedy involving his brother." He will then make a return to the cage and fight for ... wait for it ... ONE Championship.
That's about all we know about the film so far, but call be pessemistic. If you're going to produce a film about MMA and use a real fight promotion why are you choosing ONE Championship? Especially right now when they are marred over controversy about weight cutting, contracts and more.
It seems to still be the early days as there's no other news on the film, no trailer or release date so there's a big chance this could get changed or axed all together.
On the more positive side, it's always nice to see MMA getting a more mainstream attention, especially with a big name like Crowe involved. But whenever I see MMA movies they always seem so cheesy and overdone, they never end up like Rocky or other iconic boxing films.
Who is Daniel MacPherson the man playing an MMA fighter?
In case you aren't familiar with MacPherson, here's what we know about him. He's Australian and has an Instagram account that shared his life as a husband and father. He seems absolutely normal, so playing a fighter might be a challenge (I kid, I kid). He's known for his roles in films like Foundation, Strike Back, and Land of Bad. He also appeared in the TV show Neighbours which aired from 1998-2022 and he appeared in 376 episodes. The show was an Australian soap opera if that's your kind of thing.
We'll keep you all updated on the film if it ever makes it to the big screen or streaming. Until then, send good vibes that it doesn't suck.