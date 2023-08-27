5 of the best UFC walkouts, 1 of the worst
The UFC has had some iconic walkouts over the years. Here are five of the best and one of the worst entrances we have seen.
1. Sean O'Malley, UFC 292
UFC 292 will forever be remembered as the night Sean O'Malley knocked Aljamain Sterling out to become the UFC bantamweight champion. But before the right hand landed and the new king got crowned, his walkout deserved applause.
O'Malley walked out to "Superstar" by Lupe Fiasco featuring Matthew Santos-- the perfect soundtrack to his first title shot. O'Malley has long been ordained as the UFC's next big star, and this fight was his chance to prove them right.
"If you are what you say you are, a superstar. Then have no fear, the crowd is here. And the lights are low, and they want a show," the popular hook goes.
Has a walkout song captured the state of a fighter's career like this one? O'Malley could not have picked a better track. He embodied confidence and called his shot from the moment he made his walk.
Even the timing was impeccable. The iconic hook hit right as O'Malley walked out of the tunnel and again as he was about to step on the canvas. The rest was history.