5 of the best UFC walkouts, 1 of the worst
The UFC has had some iconic walkouts over the years. Here are five of the best and one of the worst entrances we have seen.
2. Jon Jones, UFC 197
Speaking of songs captioning the moment for fighters, Jon Jones' walkout at UFC 197 was one to witness. After a 14-month absence due to a suspension, Jones returned against Ovince Saint Preux in Las Vegas.
Despite being one of, if not the most talented fighters ever, Jones' record outside the cage is not as prestige. Drug use, violating probation, drag racing, and domestic violence are a few of the demons he faced. This suspension in 2015 came after a hit-and-run incident involving a pregnant woman. All of these were unjustifiable. But just over a year later, JBJ was back fighting for a UFC title.
Jones decided that "Coming Home" by Diddy and Skylar Grey would accompany him on his return--and it was perfect.
"Tell the world I'm coming home. Let the rain wash away all the pain of yesterday. I know my kingdom awaits and they've forgiven my mistakes." Can it get more fitting than that?
The excitement on Jones' face beamed as Diddy's lyrics: "I'm back where I belong, I never felt so strong," blasted. Jones won that night but continued facing trouble outside the UFC afterward.
In a career that had plenty of opportunities to make memorable walkouts, Jones knocked it out of the park with this one.