People are comparing Sean O'Malley's knockout to Conor McGregor's KO, you decide
MMA fans are drawing a lot of comparisons to the Sean O'Malley KO of Aljamain Sterling and the Conor McGregor KO of Jose Aldo.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday night O'Malley became the bantamweight champion when he knocked out Sterling with a counter right, the same punch that McGregor used to finish Aldo.
UFC president Dana White compared O'Malley to McGregor during the post-fight press conference.
"I've not seen it since the rise of Conor McGregor and Ronda too. When Ronda really started to take off, she had that buzz too, and Chuck Liddell," White said. "When Conor McGregor exploded onto the scene he ignited Europe and other parts of the world. Now with Sean O'Malley coming into Boston, everywhere I went... hair, shirts, the whole deal. Everybody was wearing O'Malley stuff and you saw the reaction when he won tonight in how the place just erupted."
Watch Sean O'Malley and Conor McGregor knockouts side by side
McGregor and O'Malley have been compared before, mostly due to their flamboyant personalities and their quick rise to fame.
McGregor earned his first undisputed title when he KO'd Aldo in just 13 seconds on Dec. 12, 2015. It took O'Malley a tad bit longer having his finish arrive in the second round.
But the similarities are jarring.
Daniel Cormier even thinks so, "Conor is a high-level striker and I'm a high-level striker. When I was in the octagon and Aljo was making his walkout, I'm sure people will find the replays, I was stepping back and throwing that right hand the exact same way it landed."
When asked about it backstage, O'Malley agreed with the fans assesment.
"That was literally Jose Aldo-Conor," he said of his finish. "The way he stepped back southpaw, threw that left hand, I was picturing that all night, all week."
McGregor, who was tweeting through much of the prelims, hasn't commented on O'Malley's finish at press time.