Dana White debunks latest Conor McGregor rumor
Dana White shot down a Conor McGregor rumor during the UFC 292 press conference.
By Amy Kaplan
During the UFC 292 pre-fight press conference UFC president Dana White debunked a rumor that had been circulating on MMA Twitter.
The rumor was that former two division champion Conor McGregor would be in attendance at UFC 292, but that won't be the case.
"Conor McGregor will not be here on Saturday," White said to close out the press conference.
Some had thought he might make an appearance after he appeared at the Anthony Joshua fight in London last weekend. Boston has always been an important city for McGregor who fought at UFC Boston against Max Holloway in August 2013.
Some had thought he might show up to announce his upcoming fight with Michael Chandler. Others thought he might come to support fellow Irish fighter Ian Garry.