UFC 292: 3 things we learned
UFC 292 in Boston turned a rising star into a champion. Here are 3 big takeaways.
Let's talk about last night.
A laundry list of praiseful adjectives can be used to describe UFC 292, but we can sum it up in one syllable-- wow.
The city of Boston did not fail, and neither did the UFC. Following in the footsteps of UFC 290 and UFC 291, Saturday night's return to New England was all but ordinary. It was a perfect gift to a city known for its sports pride. Bostonians got to witness a monumental event in MMA.
UFC 292's tracklist included Brad Kantona and Kurt Holobaugh being crowned The Ultimate Fighter in their respective divisions. Chris Weidman returned to action against Brad Tavares. Ian Garry backed up his words by defeating Neil Magny. Zhang Weili dominated Amanda Lemos to defend her strawweight title.
Marlon Vera opened the pay-per-view by besting Pedro Munhoz on the scorecards. His fate was sealed in the main event as Sean O'Malley dethroned Aljamain Sterling via TKO for the bantamweight strap.
There's no shortage of talking points for UFC 292, but let's discuss the three biggest takeaways.