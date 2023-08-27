Fansided MMA
FanSided

5 of the best UFC walkouts, 1 of the worst

The UFC has had some iconic walkouts over the years. Here are five of the best and one of the worst entrances we have seen.

By Leocciano Callao

Jul 11, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor enters the arena to fight Chad Mendes (not
Jul 11, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor enters the arena to fight Chad Mendes (not / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 7
Next

The importance of a walkout in combat sports is held by many in high regard. While it can let an opponent know what they're about to deal with or help a fighter get in the right mindset, a walkout is also a chance to make an impression on the fans.

A few factors play into this. The choice of music, the lighting, how a fighter walks to the Octagon, and the occasional costumes. Whether it's Alex Pereira yelling after shooting an air arrow toward the cage or Tai Tuivasa lip-syncing and slowly walking to "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion before flatlining opponents with his fist. Intimidating, fun, quirky, cringeworthy--walkouts reveal MMA fighters' characters.

But ever so often, a fighter walks out of the tunnel and creates an experience for spectators. Entrances that give audiences butterflies, goosebumps, and adrenaline. However, with every few good walkouts comes a bad one. So let's look at five of the UFC's most memorable entrances and one not-so-epic.

HOME/UFC