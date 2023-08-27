5 of the best UFC walkouts, 1 of the worst
The UFC has had some iconic walkouts over the years. Here are five of the best and one of the worst entrances we have seen.
The importance of a walkout in combat sports is held by many in high regard. While it can let an opponent know what they're about to deal with or help a fighter get in the right mindset, a walkout is also a chance to make an impression on the fans.
A few factors play into this. The choice of music, the lighting, how a fighter walks to the Octagon, and the occasional costumes. Whether it's Alex Pereira yelling after shooting an air arrow toward the cage or Tai Tuivasa lip-syncing and slowly walking to "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion before flatlining opponents with his fist. Intimidating, fun, quirky, cringeworthy--walkouts reveal MMA fighters' characters.
But ever so often, a fighter walks out of the tunnel and creates an experience for spectators. Entrances that give audiences butterflies, goosebumps, and adrenaline. However, with every few good walkouts comes a bad one. So let's look at five of the UFC's most memorable entrances and one not-so-epic.