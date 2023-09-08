3 opponents we actually want to see Conor McGregor fight again
Here are the three opponents we would want to see Conor McGregor rematch before his career is over.
By Rami Hanna
1. Nate Diaz
The trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz is expected to shatter all records for pay-per-view buys in UFC history. This fight is crucial in ending one of the most intense and longstanding rivalries in the sport. In their first encounter, Diaz emerged victorious by submitting McGregor, which was the first time McGregor had ever lost in the UFC.
Yet, after a five-month absence, McGregor made a triumphant return, winning by majority decision the rematch. Since 2016, both fighters have enjoyed remarkable achievements in their UFC careers. McGregor's historic accomplishment of being the first to hold title in two weight classes, while Diaz proved his mettle by taking on elite competitors and ultimately submitting Tony Ferguson in his final UFC bout before transitioning to boxing.
it has been more than 2500 days since the rematch happened and since then, it has only made fans want to see what would happen if both men prepared for one final battle. An opportunity to see if McGregor could go the distance again against the cardio of Diaz or if the Stockton native could capitalize as he did in the first fight to put the rivalry to rest once and for all.
Both warriors have been part of many wars in the Octagon and faced just about every challenge the UFC has placed them against, but the superstar ability of both is unmatched unlike any other rivalry, and can lead to an incredible ending to their rivalry if the two were able to sign on the dotted line for a five-round main event that could happen down the line at UFC 300 to see after all these years who is the better man between McGregor and Diaz.