3 opponents we actually want to see Conor McGregor fight again
Here are the three opponents we would want to see Conor McGregor rematch before his career is over.
By Rami Hanna
2. Max Holloway
One of the most intriguing questions in MMA is how McGregor would fare against a modern-day Max Holloway. When the two fought each other in 2013, Holloway lost despite McGregor suffering from a torn ACL in the middle of the fight. That loss for Holloway would eventually turn into a nine-fight winning streak before winning the interim featherweight title against Anthony Pettis then becoming the undisputed king when he defeated Jose Aldo.
In the span of four years, Holloway went on a 13-fight winning streak before losing to Poirier for the interim lightweight title and then losing the featherweight title to Alexander Volkanovski. Holloway has improved a ton on his striking, self-proclaiming himself as the best boxer and proving it with all the records that he holds from all the powerhouse performances he's showcased in his career.
McGregor might have been the first man to defeat Aldo in the UFC, however, Holloway is the only man to defeat Aldo twice in his career while dominating both fights in a virtually identical manner. Holloway took the mountain of the featherweight division like McGregor did, but the important thing that he did when he became the king was defending it against any challenger.
Holloway has never shown any sign of stoppage with the most significant strikes with 3197, the runner-up being Angela Hill with 1820. Holloway also holds the record for total strikes landed with 3441, the runner-up being Georges St-Pierre with 2591.
Both Holloway and McGregor have already established themselves as legends of the sport and a rematch puts together the puzzle to see how much has changed in the last decade.