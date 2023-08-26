Conor McGregor, other pros react to brutal Max Holloway knockout (Video)
Max Holloway knocked out The Korean Zombie, who then retired.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday morning (in the US) MMA fans watched Max Holloway land a brutal KO of Chan Sung Jung (AKA The Korean Zombie). The knockout sent shockwaves through the community, and even more so when Jung retired following the fight.
One person in the community who was watching was former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. McGregor is familiar with Holloway as he fought the former champion to a decision in 2013.
"What a shot, what a performance! Classic Zombie, classic Holloway. Tremendous stuff! , UFC as advertised," he tweeted.
McGregor also commented on the retirement of Jung.
"Well done Korean Zombie," wrote. "What a goer!"
UFC fighters react to Max Holloway win, The Korean Zombie retirement
McGregor wasn't the only UFC fighter with thought on the performance. Several others took to Twitter to react to the moment.
In case you missed the moment, here's the KO that send Jung into retirement.
The win was especially meaningful for Holloway who had dedicated the fight to the people of Hawaii who are still reeling from the Maui fire which killed over 100 people with nearly 400 people still missing.