3 opponents we actually want to see Conor McGregor fight again
Here are the three opponents we would want to see Conor McGregor rematch before his career is over.
By Rami Hanna
Conor McGregor, the biggest superstar in UFC, has been absent from action for the past two years. He is currently in the process of making a comeback after suffering a broken tibia at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.
During his recovery, he has been calling out everyone from cagefighting to bare-knuckle brawls. McGregor even went head-to-head as a coach against Michael Chandler for The Ultimate Fighter Season 31, where the two have been linked to a potential main event bout in the near future.
McGregor is always ready and willing to step into the Cctagon against the best of the best, regardless of weight class or opponent. However, if he doesn't face Chandler, even after doing an entire season of TUF, who would be the perfect opponent to bring this superstar back into action? Should it be someone new or someone from his past who has his number or wants to even the score?
The ideal scenario for McGregor's return would be a fight against one of three opponents he has faced in the past. The hype would have the makings of a highly anticipated main-event clash between McGregor and an opponent who would want to get revenge with an even bigger payday than before.
The last time McGregor won a fight was in 2020 against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. Since then, he has suffered two consecutive losses to Poirier in rematches. However, there are some potential opponents from his past that would make the most sense for both fighters while also contesting to see if the McGregor still has what it takes to compete on the biggest stage.
Here are three rematches that could go toe-to-toe against McGrregor that we would actually want to see.