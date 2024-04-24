3 fighters we must see at UFC 304 in Manchester
There are a few names fans absolutely must see on the UFC Manchester including two champions.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC finally confirmed the Manchester, England card for UFC 304 on Saturday, July 27. The event will take place at the brand new Co-op Live and is the venues first-ever sporting event. The venue is touted as the UK's largest indoor arena.
The only downside for the event for UK fans is the start time. The first fight is set for 1 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET in the U.S.), with the main card starting at 3 a.m. BST (10 p.m. ET in the U.S.,) This is on order to appease the US primetime viewers.
“I’m so excited to get back to Manchester. And no better time than this summer,” said UFC CEO Dana White via an official press release. “We have two champions from the UK and fans have been dying for a UFC PPV event. So here we come to the largest indoor arena in the UK. See you soon, England!”
No fights were announced for the event but there's a few names that make sense to appear at the event.
1. Leon Edwards
The Birmingham, England resident is the no-brainer for the main event. Leon Edwards is the reigning welterweight champion and hasn't fought since he defeated Colby Covington at UFC 296 in December. He's already overdue for a booking. Rumored as his next opponent is Belal Muhammad. He's been calling out Edwards for months and he's the next rightful heir to the throne, should he play his cards right.
2. Paddy Pimblett & Molly McCann
Ok, so these are two names but I feel like they come as a packaged deal. The two Liverpool residents, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann are go-to staples whenever the UFC goes to the UK. Pimblett hasn't fought since he defeated Tony Ferguson on the same card as Edwards, so he's also due for a fight. McCann is coming off a first-round armbar of Diana Belbiţă in February and would add some local flavor to the card.
3. Tom Aspinall
This is a tricky one. Technically Tom Aspinall is the interim UFC heavyweight champion. We already know the UFC wants Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic first, then Aspinall for the winner, which isn't going to happen in time for Manchester. But how could they have a Manchester card without him? Even if the UFC gives up the idea of Miocic, I can't see them sending Jones to the UK since he'd be in "enemy" territory. This one is probably not going to happen, but should.
According to the press release, fans in the UK can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. BST on Friday, June 7, via Ticketmaster. UFC Fight Club members can purchase tickets early on Wednesday, June 5, at 9 a.m. BST.