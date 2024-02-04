Diana Belbita injury update: Did Molly McCann break her arm?
- Diana Belbita suffered a submission at UFC Vegas 85
- MMA fans thought it looked like her arm was broken
- She has given an update on her injury
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday night in the featured UFC Vegas 85 preliminary fight, Diana Belbita suffered a nasty armbar versus Molly McCann. The submission saw Belbita writhing in pain on the canvas after the fight was called off.
MMA fans were in shock over the gruesome moment and were concerned about what looked like a possible broken arm.
After the fight she updated fans about her injuries.
"No broken bone. I have to do an MRI as soon as I get back into Canada. It feels like a torn ligament," she wrote after MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter reported the update.
Watch Molly McCann earn armbar win over Diana Belbita
The win came in the very first round with one second remaining on the clock.
Belbita has suffered her second loss in a row following a decision loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz in October 2023. This is the second time she lost to McCann as well. They fought once before, in October 2019, that fight went to decision.
McCann was making her strawweight debut.