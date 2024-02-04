Pro fighters, MMA Twitter react to Molly McCann submitting Diana Belbita (Video)
- Molly McCann earned a win in her strawweight debut
- She defeated Diana Belbita via a brutal armbar
- MMA Twitter reacted to the moment
By Adam Stocker
Molly McCann defeated Diana Belbita via submission (armbar), Round 1 - 4:59 at UFC Vegas 85 on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV.
McCann was making her strawweight dubut, and looked to get into the win column in a big way.
And she did exactly that.
McCann controlled most of the first round, using a clear striking advantage. In the final minute of the round, McCann tossed Belbita to the canvas and transitioned to an armbar. Belbita tapped out but not before her arm popped at the elbow joint. The submission came with exactly one second remaining in the round.
Fighters and fans took to Twitter), to react to the buzzer-beating submission. Several fighters congratulated McCann on her weight and her performance.
Some fans reacted to the painful looking submission and how Belbita looked crying on the canvas after the fight.
McCann and Belbita had an akward face-off on Friday, when McCann shook the hand of her opponent but refused to stand face-to-face with her.