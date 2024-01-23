Tom Aspinall just announced a huge UFC 300 development
- Tom Aspinall says the UFC offered him Stipe Miocic for UFC 300
- He said he accepted the fight but Miocic did not
- There's still no UFC 300 headliner announced.
By Jaren Kawada
Tom Aspinall may have hinted at the potential UFC 300 main event in his most recent tweet.
Since his knockout of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295, Aspinall has expressed frustration with both Jon Jones and the promotional front office. Clearly, the interim heavyweight championship is not pleased with the apparent direction favoring former champion Stipe Miocic in Jones' upcoming title defense instead of him.
However, with Jones out of commission due to a pectoral injury that forced him out of the original booking with Miocic, Aspinall may have leaked the UFC's big plans for the iconic UFC 300 event. Aspinall engaged in another Twitter rant on Jan. 23 before ending a series of tweets with a not-so-subtle fight announcement.
Tom Aspinall vs. Stipe Miocic for UFC 300?
In the tweet, Aspinall claimed that his manager received a call from the UFC gauging his interest in a UFC 300 matchup against Miocic, which he jumped at. The report has not been confirmed and Miocic has not responded to Aspinall's comment.
Aspinall did not mention UFC 300 by name but instead referenced April 13 which has already been confirmed as the date of the event. Dana White previously told reporters following UFC 297 that the main event of the fight card would be announced soon, but that hasn't happened yet.
Just minutes later, Aspinall followed up his report with another tweet, claiming that the fight was turned down by Miocic who was only interested in fighting Jones.
While Aspinall has been extremely active on social media in recent weeks, his posts have only gotten the attention of Jones. Miocic has only responded to a few of Aspinall's comments towards him, showing no sign of interest in fighting the 30-year-old. Aspinall's continuous ploys to derail the seemingly inevitable matchup between the two legends have yet to break through.
Aspinall's annoyance at the situation seemingly grows by the day while fans are left confused by which direction the division will be headed.