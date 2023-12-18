Jon Jones wants to buy Leon Edwards a motorcycle for defeating Colby Covington
Jon Jones is team Leon Edwards.
By Amy Kaplan
Everyone seems to be over Colby Covington ... including UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.
On Monday, the UFC GOAT tweeted that he wanted to buy welterweight champion Leon Edwards a gift for defeating Covington at UFC 296.
“Leon Edwards, I couldn’t be more happy for you,” Jones wrote “As an American champion in this game, I salute you, that was truly a job well done. Let me know if I can gitr you a motorcycle or something for Christmas. Feel like I owe you one.”
When a fan suggested that Jones gift Edwards a Harley-Davidson Jones responded, “Whatever he wants, it would be my pleasure.”
Edwards seemed to have the MMA community on his side after Covington used Edawrds' murdered father as fodder for trash talk at the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference. Anyone left supporting Covington seems to have faded into obscurity after that comment.