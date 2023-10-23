3 of the craziest things that happened at UFC 294
From staph infections, to fan fights, we've got all the crazy moments you may have missed at UFC 294.
By Amy Kaplan
The worst UFC doctor ever
It's not very often that a cageside doctor dominates the headlines of a huge UFC PPV event. But this doctor did and it's because of not one but two huge mistakes.
First, on the prelims, the unidentified doctor entered the cage to assess Victory Henry who was writhing in pain on the canvas after eating a low blow.
The doctor, who should have been attending to his medical needs, told him the strike didn't land in the ground but landed on the leg. Something Henry adamantly protested, and shouldn't have had to because that's not the doctors job.
But that wasn't it. Later in the night when the doctor again entered the Octagon, he was criticized for his questioning of a fighter.
Johnny Walker was knee'd illegally on the main card. When the doctor did his concussion checks he reportedly asked Walker if he knew where he was and Walker said "in the desert." It's that answer that the doctor deemed Walker unable to continue and the fight was called off.
UFC president Dana White commented on the incident after the fight saying, “Listen, the guy’s inexperienced. He got up in there – I think there’s a lot of things that probably happened. I guess he asked (Walker), ‘Where are you right now?’ And his response was, ‘I’m in the desert.’ He’s not wrong. I think there’s a big language barrier in there between the two of them. And he’s inexperienced. It sucks.”