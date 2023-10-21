Josh Barnett slams UFC doctor, fans after Victory Henry incident
Josh Barnett is protecting his fighter at all costs, and that includes online.
By Amy Kaplan
Combat sports Legend Josh Barnett is not happy with the treatment his fighter received from the cageside doctor at UFC 294.
After Victor Henry suffered a brutal groin strike from Javid Basharat on the prelims, the doctor entered the ring and then proceeded to tell him he wasn't actually kicked in the groin and he wasn't as hurt as he was showing.
Fans, media and fighters took to Twitter to defend Henry and even the broadcasters pointed out how odd the doctor's behavior was.
After the fight it was announced that Henry was being transported to the hospital and that's when Barnett logged on to Twitter.
Josh Barnett goes after trolling fans
"The 'doctor' is as bright as broken light bulb," he tweeted.
He also updated fans on what was happening with Henry.
"Well...that was awful.," he tweeted. "We're in an ambulance heading to the hospital for examination and an ultrasound. If that was field goal attempt that was a 60 yarder."
"His balls are swollen to like the size of a Satsuma," he wrote.
He also took aim at fans who were trolling Henry online.
"And you're nobody. No one. Not even significant enough to be a loser. Enjoy screaming in the void," he tweeted.