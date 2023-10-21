UFC fighters angry after doctor tries to convince fighter he wasn't actually injured after brutal groin strike
Fans want the Octagon doctor removed after he tried to convince Victor Henry he wasn't kicked in the groin at UFC 294.
By Amy Kaplan
MMA Twitter is livid and we don't blame them one bit.
During the UFC 294 prelim fight between Javid Basharat and Victor Henry, Basharat landed a low blow that dropped Henry within seconds. The fighter was seen rolling on the canvas in pain, moaning loudly, and unable to stand from a very obvious accidental groin strike.
And while the groin strike was angering enough, it was the way the Octagon physician acted towards Henry that has the fans riled up. When he entered the ring he was heard telling Henry that the strike landed on his leg, not his groin and assured him he wasn't hurt that badly.
And MMA Twitter and UFC fighters jumped to the defense of Henry who was eventually carried out of the Octagon by his coach.
MMA Twitter blasts Octagon doctor for interaction with Victor Henry at UFC 294
The broadcast announced that after leaving the Octagon Henry began vomiting and was taken to the hospital. We'll update on his condition when we know what injuries he's sustained.
Shortly after the fight, Henry's coach, Josh Barnett, took to Twitter to give a bit of an update.
"Well...that was awful," he tweeted.
"We're in an ambulance heading to the hospital for examination and an ultrasound. If that was field goal attempt that was a 60 yarder."
He also took aim at the doctor.
The fight was declared a no contest.