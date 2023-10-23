3 of the craziest things that happened at UFC 294
From staph infections, to fan fights, we've got all the crazy moments you may have missed at UFC 294.
By Amy Kaplan
Paulo Costa fighting fans in the stands
Paulo Costa was supposed to be fighting in the Octagon at UFC 294. But after a serious staph infection sidelined him he decided to attend the event instead.
But sitting on the sidelines isn't something Costa knows how to do. Shortly after the main event was over a video leaked showing Costa fighting with a fan who leapt over the barrier to confront him.
“Don’t mess with me lil chenchen I send you back home with smack straight in ur big forehead my right arm is working already," Costa tweeted after the incident.
And speaking of staph infections ...