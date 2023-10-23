3 of the craziest things that happened at UFC 294
From staph infections, to fan fights, we've got all the crazy moments you may have missed at UFC 294.
By Amy Kaplan
Staph infections running wild at UFC 294
This one is a bit gross, so if you are squeamish, skip this slide.
In the prelims of UFC 294 two fighters admitted to having staph and hiding it in order to fight. And that's just nasty folks.
Victoria Dudakova admitted her staph was on her butt (and other "private" areas) and that it popped mid-fight.
"For the past month, I have had staph infection and actually my backside is completely bloodied up right now. I have staph infection in places that aren't necessarily okay to announce to the whole world," she said.
Two fights later Mike Breeden also admitted to having the highly contagious and potentially life-threatening infection.
After the event, media asked White about it and White seemed more mad that the fighters fessed up to, then that they fought with staph.
“No [we’re not going to change medicals],” White said. “I mean, if you look at how many fights ... we basically do fights every single Saturday. Here’s one of the things: if you’re going to lie and hide injuries like that, lie all the way home. Why are you going to lie and do that and then sit up here and say, ‘I had a staph infection. It’s just a very f—king weird thing to do, to be honest with you. Very weird.’