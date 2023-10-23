3 of the craziest things that happened at UFC 294
From staph infections, to fan fights, we've got all the crazy moments you may have missed at UFC 294.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 294 was off the rails on many, many levels. There was a shocking first-round KO in the main event, a no-contest on the main card and some behind-the-scenes drama which was fitting for a card that really came together just 11 days before it kicked off.
There was craziness leading up to the fights too. Paulo Costa was pulled from the card for a nasty staph infection, Charles Oliveira pulled out, and then Kamaru Usman, the replacement fighter was rumored to have injured himself during his open workout.
Needless to say, there were plenty of storylines.
Out of all the craziness, we narrowed it down to three of the biggest moments, in case you missed them.