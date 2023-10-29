10 of the best boxers of all time
Ranking boxing's most prolific and hard hitting champions.
7. Roy Jones Jr.
When one thinks of boxing in the 1990s, Roy Jones Jr. has to be the first person to come to mind. Not only is Jones a four-division world champion, but he is the first fighter to start his career at light middleweight and move up to win a heavyweight title.
Training from a young age under the eye of his father, Jones Jr. developed an elusive and flashy style. He often had his hands down and taunted opponents, mercilessly landing hooks and other punches from all sorts of strange angles. His quickness kept him out of trouble and was as important to his defense as his offense.
This all translated to an Olympic Silver medal in the 1988 games, a 66-10 professional record with 47 knockouts, and a legendary run that saw him dispatch contemporary greats like Bernard Hopkins and James Toney.
Jones Jr. still laces the gloves today for exhibition bouts as well as sanctioned pro bouts when the opportunity seems right. Regardless of retirement status, his accomplishments put him in rare company as one of the best boxers ever.