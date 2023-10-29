10 of the best boxers of all time
Ranking boxing's most prolific and hard hitting champions.
6. Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Floyd "Money" Mayweather made his case as one of history's greatest fighters and PayPerView attractions utilizing superior defense and fight IQ. Not known specifically for knockout prowess, instead, Mayweather has made a career of defeating twenty-three world champions and winning fifteen major titles largely through evasiveness and outscoring his opponents.
Born in Michigan but spending a great deal of his youth in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Mayweather came from very little and used fighting as a way to bring his family and himself out of poverty. He trained in boxing from a young age and eventually dropped out of school to focus on his amateur career. After winning Bronze in the 1996 Summer Olympics, Mayweather turned pro and went on to amass a 50-0 record.
Mayweather established himself as one of the most dominant fighters from 2000 to now, defeating all his contemporaries including, Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, and Juan Manuel Marquez. Mayweather even takes challenges from MMA champions like Conor McGregor and is still known to compete in an exhibition fight or two every year.
His Philly Shell mastery, PayPerView appeal, and overall record in the ring put Mayweather in the upper echelon of boxing's all-time greats.