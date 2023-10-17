Conor McGregor would 'love another go' at Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor compares himself to Canelo Alvarez, wants Mayweather again.
By Amy Kaplan
On Aug. 26, 2017, history was made when then-two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor stepped into the boxing ring with the modern-day GOAT Floyd Mayweather.
That fight was the first of its kind and jumpstarted a trend that continues on to this day. Big name MMA champion versus big name boxer.
And to date, every single boxer has won the fight. But despite the loss to Mayweather, McGregor wants to run it back again.
"One of the greatest performances in Professional Boxing this was," McGregor tweeted along with a video of Mayweather boxing Canelo Alvarez. "I landed more shots on Floyd than Canelo. I’d love another go."
McGregor recently re-entered the USADA testing pool in anticipation of making his UFC return sometime next year. He's been on an extended layoff due to an injury he suffered in his loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021. He's expected to fight Michael Chandler next.
Floyd Mayweather said he's open to rematch with Conor McGregor
Mayweather seemed open to the rematch with McGregor in 2022 and even suggested they run it back in 2023. That obviously never happened.
"I want to go out there this weekend and have fun. Then I have another exhibition [in] Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023," Mayweather told The Daily Mail in September 2022. "We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there's been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition. I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment. So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don't really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself."