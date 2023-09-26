Ranking every Jake Paul boxing win so far [UPDATED]
Which of Jake Paul's boxing wins was the best?
Since entering the world of boxing in 2018, YouTuber and former Disney Channel star Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) has been divisive. What seemingly began as a cash grab by social media influencers has evolved into legitimate success in the squared circle, specifically from a financial standpoint.
Paul delved into professional pugilism in 2020, and through six bouts, he has earned upwards of $38 million and made the Forbes list as one of the highest-paid athletes in 2022. Regardless of the reservations felt by boxing purists toward Paul’s participation in the sweet science, he has made significant waves impacting the sport.
Along with bringing new eyes into the sport that may have yet to watch boxing, Paul has seen success in the pay-per-view marketplace, with two of his events that he headlined earning upwards of 500,000 buys. In 2021, Paul started his own promotion called Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), signing seven-division women’s champion Amanda Serrano. The signing led Serrano to earn her first million-dollar purse and participate in one of the most important events of 2022 against Katie Taylor last April at Madison Square Garden.
Paul and his team have been astute in how they have moved him throughout his boxing career. Slowly they have steadily increased his level of competition little by little without putting him in over his head.
Let’s take a look back at all six fights of Paul’s career and rank his victories from best to worst.
He's lost just one fight, to Tommy Fury.