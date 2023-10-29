10 of the best boxers of all time
Ranking boxing's most prolific and hard hitting champions.
8. Joe Louis
"The Brown Bomber" Joe Louis is not only one of the most significant boxers ever, but one of the most significant athletes as well. He held the heavyweight title from 1937-1949 and completed twenty-five title defenses. He was one of America's first prominent African-American sports figures and his rivalry with Germany's Max Schmeling at the onset of World War II had far more at stake than the heavyweight title.
Like many of the athletes on this list, Louis found his love for boxing as a teenager. However, his family was less than enthusiastic about his ambitions, so he hid them. By the time he finished his professional career, Louis amassed a 66-3 record with 52 knockouts.
Louis defeated most of his contemporaries like the aforementioned Schmeling as well as another great from that era, Max Baer. Louis reigned supreme as a cultural figure, establishing himself as an African-American sports icon at a time when this was almost unheard of. His long title run coupled with his status as the top heavyweight when he fought certainly made Louis one of the best boxers ever.