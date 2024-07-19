When is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight?
By Anwesha Nag
The anticipated and controversial fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was originally scheduled to take place on July 20. However, it could not go down on the determined date due to Tyson suffering an unfortunate health scare on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on May 26.
A joint statement from Most Valuable Promotions revealed that it was an ulcer flare-up and Tyson was to not undergo heavy training for the next few weeks. At the time Tyson told Netflix, "Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover."
"My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good."
Paul also supported the decision, stating that he would want to fight Tyson at nothing but his best and vowed to finish the legend when they finally meet inside the ring.
The fight will now take place on Nov. 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will stream live on Netflix. The reason the blockbuster fight will take place on a Friday night instead of a Saturday is to allow the ground crew enough time to repurpose the venue for the Cowboys' Week 11 meeting with Houston Texans to be played three nights later.
Despite the 30-year age gap between the two, the match is not an exhibition but a fully professional fight. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations officially sanctioned the fight before it got postponed. As per the official fight rules, it will be contested at heavyweight over eight two-minute rounds. The contestants will wear 14 oz. gloves and no headgear. Knockouts are allowed and the results will go on the contestants' official records.
The rules did not sit well with a section of the fans, especially after Tyson's medical incident, with some of them even asking for the fight to be canceled.
A super lightweight fight between Katie Taylor and Stevie Morgan will serve as the card's co-main event.
Previously purchased tickets for the fight will be honored for Friday, Nov. 15 without any further action to retain entry right sand seats. Those unable or unwilling to attend on the rescheduled date are eligible for a refund at their original point of purchase until July 8, 2024.
While Tyson got busy recovering and getting back to full-fledged training, Paul found himself a new opponent for July 20 - Mike Perry.
The Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight will take place on July 20, 2024, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The card will stream live on DAZN across the globe on pay-per-view from 9 p.m. ET