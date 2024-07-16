Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight card, channel guide, betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
Jake Paul will be fighting on July 20 but it's not versus Mike Tyson as previously planned. Instead, it's a different Mike standing across from him. Former UFC star turned BKFC champion Mike Perry has stepped up.
Tyson and Paul will still fight, their bout has been rescheduled for No. 15 and will take place in the Cowboys stadium in Arlington, TX. The reason for the delay was a medical issue with Tyson.
Perry is more in line with Paul in terms of age and experience, though people are critics of the fight no matter who Paul chooses to compete against. Paul told ESPN he thinks Perry will be a great warm-up to Tyson.
"He's a proven knockout artist who has proven to be a maniac in and out of the ring. This is the perfect experience for me before I face Mike Tyson. But getting that experience comes with risks. Those who know me know I'm a risk taker and, although 'Platinum' Perry might try to take me down, I'm Titanium Jake Paul and I'm not afraid of anyone."
In the co-main event is Paul's protegee, women's boxing star Amanda Serrano who takes on Stevie Morgan. This will be the first fight for Serrano since she was forced to pull out of her rematch with Nina Meinke due to an injury just hours before the bout.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight card
- Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry; cruiserweight
- Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan; women's super light heavyweight
- Ashton Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi; light heavyweight
- Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman; light heavyweight
- Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Uriah Hall; cruiserweight
- Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence; women's super middleweight
- Julio Solis vs. TBA; light heavyweight
- Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill; middleweight
- Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez; super bantamweight
- Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero; light heavyweight
The card takes place on Saturday, July 20 and begins at 9 pm ET, the main event walks are expected around midnight ET. It airs on DAZN PPV in the United States.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry betting odds
Paul is a considerable favorite over Paul at -340 and Perry sits at underdog status at +250, according to DraftKings. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.