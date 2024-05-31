Fans want Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul to be canceled
By Amy Kaplan
On Friday afternoon it was announced that the previously scheduled fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul had been postponed due to a health issue with Tyson. Reports surfaced earlier this week that Tyson had suffered a "medical emergency" on a flight which turned out to be an ulcer flare-up. Now, that flare-up has caused the fight to be pushed back, according to an official press release.
"The upcoming highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed. During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations."
The statement continues, "Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level. The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself."
Netflix also confirmed the news, revealing the new fight would be announced by the end of next week.
MMA Twitter is calling for 'stupid' Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight to be canceled
The fight was already controverial due to Tyson's age and recent health issues. Now fans are calling for the fight to be called off entirely.
The fans were worried about Tyson before the ulcer news as he would have been 58 when he fought 27 year old Paul. Many are hoping this could be the wake-up call the powers that be need in order to not sanction or allow this bout to go on.
Mike Tyson & Jake Paul release statements after fight postponed
Paul spoke out after the news broke, offering his support to Tyson as he heals. “I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Paul said. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”
Tyson also released a statement after the fight was postponed. “I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” Tyson said via the official press release. “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”
If you have already purchased tickets, full refunds will be given if you are unable to attend the new fight date (to be announced). To request a refund, contact SeatGeek at dallascowboys@seatgeek.com with the subject line “Paul vs. Tyson" the official press release reads.