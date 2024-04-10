Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul rules explained
Here's everyting you need to know about the rules for the highly controversial fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Whether you're a hardcore boxing fan or a casual observer, the fight that will be on everyone's minds in 2024 is the upcoming mega-clash between former heavyweight champion Iron Mike Tyson and social media sensation turned pugilist Jake "The Problem Child" Paul. The match transcends the sport, capturing the attention of fans across the globe.
The highly anticipated bout is set to take place on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. With the two combatants involved, the fight is guaranteed to be a massive event. It will be broadcast live on streaming giant Netflix.
Debates have permeated social media as to who will emerge victorious. Perhaps more than any other living fighter, even at 57, Tyson still holds a level of invincibility in the eyes of fans, eliciting memories of dominant knockouts when in his prime.
Tyson was last seen in the squared circle in 2020 in an exhibition match with fellow all-time great boxer Roy Jones, Jr. Paul fought on the undercard of that event, scoring his first viral knockout against former NBA basketball star Nate Robinson. As a professional, Tyson last fought in 2005, when he was stopped by Kevin McBride.
What are the rules for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul?
Paul has primarily fought in the cruiserweight division as a professional and has recently scored two first-round knockouts. While discussions will continue about the fight's outcome, questions regarding the rules that will be applied to the contest remain unanswered. Nothing has been made official, but rumors of the match having the participants wear headgear and 18-oz. gloves have spread. However, these notions were proven false.
Tyson recently spoke with Fox News and stated that the match with Paul will be an exhibition but will be under actual fight rules.
"This is called an exhibition, but if you look up exhibition, you won't see any of the laws we're fighting under," Tyson stated. "This is a fight. I don't think he's faster than me. I've seen a YouTube video of him at 16 doing weird dancing. That's not the guy I'm fighting. This is a guy who's going to try and hurt me.
Some of the differences between an exhibition and a professional match in the state of Texas would be:
- The usage of 16-oz instead of 10-oz boxing gloves
- There will be two-minute rounds rather than three-minute
- No judges will be appointed to score the fight. Only a knockout will produce a winner
Due to Tyson's age, he will also have to be given a few additional exams to pass. The first will be an electroencephalogram (EEG) test, which detects potential brain disorders. The second will be an electrocardiogram test that examines the heart.
The rules have yet to be officially made. Fansided MMA will provide updates as more information becomes available.