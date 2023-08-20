What time does UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley start?
What time can fight fans expect the main event UFC bantamweight championship fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley to begin?
The UFC returns to Boston with a stacked UFC 292 event. Two titles are on the line with the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain 'Funk Master' Sterling and 'Suga' Sean O'Malley serving as the headliner of the card.
Aljamain Sterling is currently on a 9-fight winning streak and has held the 135-pound gold since UFC 259 in March 2021. With a rather unconventional victory over then-champion Petr Yan, Sterling became the first fighter in UFC history to win a title via disqualification, and his reign has continued since then.
Since then, 'Funk Master' has successfully defended the bantamweight title three times, including earlier this year at UFC 288 against Henry Cejudo. With Sterling and no. 1-ranked bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili opting to not go against each other, due to their friendship and proximity as training partners, the number one contendership spot immediately went to the no. 2-ranked fighter in the division - Sean O'Malley.
'Suga' got his start in the UFC with a a stunning first-round knockout on Dana White's Contender Series, which earned him a contract with the promotion. Since then, O'Malley has been a mainstay with the promotion and will now challenge for the promotion's 135-pound gold for the first time.
The feud between Sterling and O'Malley has been at the forefront of the bantamweight division since their first face-off at UFC 288. Fight week has no shortage of back-and-forth verbal attacks between the pair, all in the build-up to their meeting in the fabled octagon.
The UFC 292 main card is set to begin at 10pm ET/7pm PT and will feature 5 fights. Here is what time you can expect 'Funk Master' and 'Sugar' to make their walks to the octagon ahead of their fight.
- Date: Saturday, August 19
- Main Card Start Time: 10pm ET / 7pm PT
- Main event walks (approximately): 12:30am ET / 9:30pm PT
The main card is set to get underway at 10 pm ET/ 7pm PT with the main event walks scheduled for 12:30am ET/9:30pm PT. These times could change, depending on the timing of the preceding main card bouts.