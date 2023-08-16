Aljamain Sterling net worth: How much does he make per fight?
Aljamain 'Funk Master' Sterling has been in the MMA world for a while now. Here is how much he has earned over the years.
Aljamain Sterling is the current UFC bantamweight champion in his first reign and, at UFC 292 on Saturday, August 19, he will be making his fourth title defense. Sterling is currently ranked no. 6 in the UFC's men's pound-for-pound rankings, and his net worth serves as a testament to his standing amongst the best that the promotion has to offer.
Sterling started off as a wrestler in high school, and that would ultimately serve as the foundation for his mixed martial arts career. His unorthodox wrestling style soon saw Sterling take on the 'Funk Master' nickname, which the champion has had since the early stages of his career. Sterling is the former Cafe Fury Fighting Championship bantamweight champion and now finds himself adorned with the UFC's 135-pound gold.
At UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling will go up against Sean O'Malley for the first time with Sterling's championship on the line. The earnings from UFC 292 can be expected to see a major rise in Sterling's net worth but here is how much 'Funk Master' is worth right now ahead of that fight.
Aljamain Sterling's net worth
According to Sportskeeda, Aljamain Sterling has a net worth of about $2,000,000. This is inclusive of the fight salaries, as well as different endorsements that 'Funk Master' has accumulated over the years.
Aljamain Sterling endorsements
Aljamain Sterling has no shortage of endorsements having earned several over the years, such as DraftKings, P3, as well as BodyArmor. The current brand partnerships and sponsorships are as lucrative as they come with the likes of Reebok and Everlast backing the champion.
Aljamain Sterling salary
Sterling began his amateur career in 2009 and found himself in the UFC by 2014. Since then, with each passing fight, Sterling has managed to continue raising his stock seeing an increment in his earnings over time.
Sterling's first fight took place at UFC 170, where he walked away with $10,000 show purse and a $10,000 win bonus (according to SportsPayouts). 'Funk Master' broke into earning over $100k with his UFC 238 bout against Pedro Munhoz, which he won via unanimous decision. Since then, Sterling has been rising on the card, as well as having his payouts match that.
What is Aljamain Sterling's biggest payout?
'Funk Master' received his biggest payout at the UFC 288 pay-per view where he fought former bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo. Sterling's base salary was $750,000 and, in addition to that, the PPV payout came to $500,000.
Sterling managed to get the victory in that fight, adding on a $100,000 win bonus. The sponsorship deals for 'Funk Master' also contributed approximately $42,000 to his earnings, bring his total earnings for the event to $1,392,000.
With his next fight at UFC 292, Sterling can be expected to earn more than ever before or, at the very least, match up to his UFC 288 payout.